Kazakhstan supplies 160,000 tons of oil to Germany in April

ASTANA, May 6. /TASS/. Kazakhstan’s national operator on the KazTransOil main oil pipeline supplied 160,000 tons of oil to Germany in April 2025, the press service of the company told TASS.

"In April 2025, the volume of transportation of Kazakh oil through the Uzen-Atyrau-Samara main oil pipeline to the system of trunk oil pipelines of Transneft PJSC for further delivery to Germany amounted to 160,000 tons," the press service said.

Earlier the company said that supplies of Kazakh oil to Germany amounted to 150,000 tons in March, and 100,000 tons in February 2025.

"In May 2025, KazTransOil plans to supply Kazakh oil for export to Germany in accordance with the oil transportation schedule approved by the Energy Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan under condition of virtual oil transfer by shippers," the company noted.

The Kazakh Energy Ministry said earlier that the volume of transportation of Kazakh oil through the system of trunk oil pipelines of Transneft towards the Adamova Zastava oil delivery point for further delivery to Germany amounted to around 1.5 mln tons in 2024.