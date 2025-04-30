Direct flights from Russia to Vietnam, Israel and Turkmenistan to resume in May

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. The national airlines of Israel, Vietnam and Turkmenistan will resume flights to Moscow in May, according to airline data reviewed by TASS.

Israel’s El Al airline will resume regular direct flights between Tel Aviv and Moscow starting on May 1.

"From May 1, we will resume servicing flights on the Tel Aviv-Moscow route. This decision was made after assessing the current situation and following discussions with the country's authorities to ensure flight safety," the carrier's press service said in a statement.

There will be seven flights a week, El Al noted.

Earlier in April, the Israeli Ministry of Tourism informed TASS about the resumption of flights between Moscow and Tel Aviv. Last December, the largest Israeli air carrier decided to suspend flights on this route. At that time, the airline said that it would assess the situation and, depending on it, decide when to resume them.

Turkmenistan's flagship airline Turkmenistan Airlines will resume regular flights on the Ashgabat-Moscow and back route from May 2, the Domodedovo press service reported on its Telegram channel. Flights are scheduled twice a week, on Mondays and Fridays, on Boeing 737-800 aircraft.

From May 1, Turkmenistan Airlines will resume direct flights between Ashgabat and Kazan. In December last year, the airline suspended regular flights between Ashgabat and Moscow for a month, and then extended the suspension of flights until spring.

Vietnam Airlines, the national carrier of Vietnam, announced the resumption of direct flights between the capital and Moscow from May 8 after a three-year pause.

Flights will be operated on Tuesdays and Thursdays, but their number may increase to three times a week from July 2026, the airline said. Wide-body Boeing 787 aircraft will be used on the route. Vietnam Airlines noted that the resumption of direct flights between the capitals of Vietnam and Russia will provide passengers with more convenient and safe travel options and will promote cooperation between the two countries in many areas, such as trade, investment and cultural exchanges.