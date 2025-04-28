Russia, Uzbekistan aim at increasing trade in 2025 — first deputy PM

TASHKENT, April 28. /TASS/. Russia and Uzbekistan will aim at increasing trade turnover in 2025 compared with last year’s $10 bln, Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov told reporters.

"The trade turnover result [in 2024] surpassed $10 bln. We will aim at increasing those volumes this year. We also have ambitious plans on subsequent years for reaching the result agreed to by the presidents of $30 bln by 2030," he said on the sidelines of International Industrial Trade Fair ‘Innoprom. Central Asia’.

Both countries also expect new projects in the area of metals and chemicals sectors to be implemented efficiently, despite high loan interest rates in Russia, in particular, Manturov added.

