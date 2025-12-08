Russian stocks up as main trading session opens

MOSCOW, December 8. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market went up as the main trading session started on Monday as the MOEX Index added 0.57% to 2,726.83 points, while the RTS Index grew by 0.57% to 1,128.89 points, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT). The yuan exchange rate against the ruble gained 9.7 kopecks as trading opened compared with previous closing to 10.877 rubles.

As of 10:15 a.m. Moscow time (07:15 a.m. GMT), the indices were up by 0.35% at 2,720.79 points and 1,126.38 points, respectively. Meanwhile, the yuan exchange rate was up by 5 kopecks at 10.83 rubles.

The MOEX Index with additional IMOEX2 ticker added 0.15% as morning trading session started on the Moscow Exchange as of 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT), reaching 2,715.5 points.