Komsomolsky Refinery operates at full capacity — spokesperson

MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. The fire outbreak at the Komsomolsky Refinery has been eliminated and the refinery is producing petroleum products in full scope, a refinery spokesperson told TASS.

"The incident at the Komsomolsky Refinery has not affected the process. The refinery is making petroleum products in full scope, reserve capacities were engaged for that purpose. The fire outbreak was promptly eliminated, the petroleum products spill was prevented, and nobody was injured," the spokesperson noted.

The plant has established a commission to find out causes of the occurrence.