Shared values as foundation of growth in multipolar world to be main theme of SPIEF-2025

MOSCOW, April 7. /TASS/. The main theme of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), which is set to take place this year on June 18-21, will be "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World," the press service of Roscongress Foundation said in a statement.

This theme reflects profound shifts in the framework of international cooperation, according to the statement. "Rapidly evolving economic and political processes are transforming the global landscape. A new system of international relations is emerging, built on the principles of sovereignty, equal partnership, and respect for national interests. The outdated neocolonial model of global order is being replaced by an economic and political system grounded in multipolarity: free and equal interaction between states. Values such as sovereignty, respect for national identity, inclusive development, and mutually beneficial partnership play a key role in this shift. These changes demand broad expert discussion, and SPIEF, as one of the largest business forums, provides a platform for open dialogue," the statement reads.

"The Forum has traditionally brought together global leaders, business figures, and experts to discuss the key challenges of our time and find solutions that ensure sustainable economic growth. In today’s transforming global system, it is shared values that form the basis for constructive international cooperation. The world is rapidly moving towards a system in which no single country holds a monopoly on decision-making. Instead, new centers of influence are emerging, capable of offering alternative models of cooperation. This requires not only new approaches to the global economy, but also the development of mechanisms for collaboration based on trust, mutual benefit, and transparency. In this context, SPIEF becomes a unique venue for shaping strategies that align with the realities of the 21st century,"Anton Kobyakov, Adviser to the President of the Russian Federation and Executive Secretary of the SPIEF Organizing Committee, was quoted as saying.