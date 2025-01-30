Seven companies bidding to buy Lukoil oil refinery in Bulgaria — Prime Minister

SOFIA, January 30. /TASS/. Seven companies are bidding to buy Russian oil giant Lukoil’s oil refinery in Bulgaria, the country’s Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov said at a hearing in parliament. The meeting was broadcast on the official website of the parliament.

"Initially, 24 companies expressed interest in acquiring the oil refinery in Burgas, and seven of them are still in the bidding to buy the enterprise," the head of the government said.

He noted that the government does not have full information about plans to sell the refinery.

"Bulgaria has the right to conduct the necessary checks regarding the possible sale of the company's assets, since fuel production is a strategic industry, and the refinery is a strategic enterprise. Bulgaria may or may not approve the deal to sell the enterprise. Its assets, though, belong to the Swiss company Litasco (Lukoil subsidiary), it decides to whom and when to sell its assets, not Bulgaria. We, however, could be a contender for the purchase of the enterprise, but only if this decision is made by parliament," Zhelyazkov added.

Almost a year ago, Lukoil reported that it had begun reviewing its strategy regarding assets in Bulgaria, including the possibility of selling its refinery there due to significant changes in operating conditions. In Bulgaria, Lukoil owns the Burgas refinery, a chain of filling stations and oil depots, as well as a marine and aviation bunkering business.