Kazakh PM says Russian companies welcome to participate in investment projects in republic

ASTANA, January 30. /TASS/. Kazakhstan is interested in creating new joint production with the participation of Russian companies and it invites them to take an active part in investment projects in the republic, Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov said at a meeting with his Russian counterpart Mikhail Mishustin in Astana.

"More than 23,000 companies with Russian participation operate in Kazakhstan, which accounts for almost 40% of the total number of enterprises with foreign capital. We are surely interested in creating new production as well, the implementation of new joint projects. We invite Russian companies to take an active part in implementation of various investment projects in Kazakhstan," he said. A video of Bektenov’s statements has been published by the press service of the republic’s cabinet.

The head of the government also noted that Russia is one of Kazakhstan’s key trade partners.

Earlier, the press service of the republic’s government said that the meeting between Bektenov and Mishustin focused on implementation of agreements reached by presidents of Russia and Kazakhstan, Vladimir Putin and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, on an increase in the volume of bilateral trade between the two countries.