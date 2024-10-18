Gas injection into European UGS facilities in October is 40% lower than last year

MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. Total gas withdrawal from European underground gas storage (UGS) facilities in October is currently the fifth in history for this month, and injection is at the minimum since 2011 and 40% lower than last year. Reserves in UGS facilities are above 95%, but already well below last year's record. Gas is trading at $440 per 1,000 cubic meters on the European exchange.

According to Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE), on October 16, 108 mln cubic meters of gas were injected into UGS facilities in EU countries. At the same time, withdrawals amounted to 57 mln cubic meters.

Currently, Europe's UGS facilities are 95.05% full (3.05 pp higher than the average for this date over the past five years), containing 105.5 bln cubic meters of gas.

The weather during the current week in Central and Western Europe is slightly cooler than during the previous seven-day period. The share of wind power in EU electricity generation increased to 19% in October.

The total flow of LNG from terminals into the European gas transmission system in August was the lowest since October 2021, but it increased again in September. Currently, the capacity for regasification of LNG and its subsequent injection into European pipelines is at 42% of its maximum. The average gas purchase price in Europe in September was $416 per 1,000 cubic meters, and in October - around $451.