Russian stock indices in the green, yuan weakens against ruble

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. The Russian stock indices are in the green while the yuan is weakening against the ruble after growing at the start of trading, according to Moscow Exchange data.

As of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index edged up by 0.01% to 2,805.98 points, the RTS index also added 0.01% and amounted to 911.17 points. Meanwhile, the yuan-to-ruble exchange rate rose by 3.9 kopecks compared to the closing level of the previous trading session and amounted to 13.691 rubles.

By 10:15 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index accelerated its growth and amounted to 2,815.48 points (+0.35%), the RTS index was at 914.25 points (+0.34%). The yuan exchange rate began to decline and was at 13.565 rubles (-1.5 kopecks).

Moscow Exchange suspended trading in dollars and euros on June 13 due to US sanctions imposed on it and the National Clearing Center. To determine the dollar and euro to ruble exchange rates, the Bank of Russia uses bank reports and information from over-the-counter trading.