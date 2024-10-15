Price of Brent oil down below $75 per barrel on ICE first since October 2

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. The price of futures contracts of Brent crude oil for December delivery has dropped below $75 per barrel on London's ICE for the first time since October 2, 2024, according to trading data.

As of 8:03 a.m. Moscow time (5:03 a.m. GMT), the Brent price was down by 3.33% at $74.88 per barrel.

By 8:35 a.m. Moscow time (5:35 a.m. GMT), the price of Brent futures contracts had extended losses to 4.11% trading at $74.28 per barrel. Meanwhile, the price of futures contracts of WTI crude oil for December delivery was down by 4.13% at $70.78 per barrel.