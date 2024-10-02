Russia poised to become top gas supplier to China by year-end — expert

YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK, October 2. /TASS/. Russia could become China’s largest gas supplier by the end of this year, Deputy Head of the National Energy Security Fund Alexey Grivach said.

"Speaking about Russian pipeline exports and LNG overall, over 33 bln cubic meters of gas were supplied to China last year. In this respect, Russia was tied for first with Turkmenistan and Australia. One only supplies [gas] via pipeline, the other only [delivers] LNG. This year Russia is going to become the clear-cut leader in terms of gas supply volume, and next year [Russia is going to become] the largest pipeline gas supplier to the Chinese market," he told a forum.

According to the expert’s presentation, Russia exported $11.7 bln worth of gas to China in 2023, a total of 33.6 bln cubic meters.

Furthermore, in the first nine months of this year, China’s gas imports via the Power of Siberia pipeline totaled 24 bln cubic meters, according to the Fund’s figures. Since 2019, a total of $18 bln worth of gas has flowed from Russian pipelines across the Chinese border.