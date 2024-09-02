Head of Women's Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Nigeria to attend EEF — Russian envoy

NAIROBI, September 2. /TASS/. Director General the Women's Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Nigeria (WCCIMA) Weyinmi Eribo will attend the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok, Russia’s Trade Representative in Nigeria Maxim Petrov told TASS.

"She will speak at a panel discussion on the principles of building a multipolar world," he said. According to Petrov, the Women's Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Nigeria, which unites 5,000 women entrepreneurs, is interested in exchanging experiences and creating joint initiatives with Russian businessmen.

"The main focus of the cooperation is on the use of modern Russian technologies in agriculture and the supply of tropical farming products to Russia. Nigeria is a world leader in the cultivation of cocoa beans, as well as hibiscus, cashews and sesame," the trade representative noted.

The Eastern Economic Forum will be held on September 3-6 in Vladivostok. As Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said earlier, this year, six thousand guests from 76 countries are expected to take part in the forum. Chief executives of more than 650 Russian and 44 foreign companies confirmed their participation for the time being, Ushakov said. Delegations from China, Malaysia and Myanmar will be the largest at EEF, he added. Russia will be represented at the forum by six deputy prime ministers, the prosecutor general, 11 ministers, nine heads of federal agencies, as well as 23 heads of the constituent entities of the Federation.