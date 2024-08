BUDAPEST, August 30. /TASS/. Gazprom is honoring its contractual commitments towards Budapest in full scope and gas supplies to the country are reliable, Foreign Minister of Hungary Peter Szijjarto said during the visit to St. Petersburg.

"Hungary's natural gas supply continues to be stable and secure," Szijjarto said, cited by Reuters news agency.

Gazprom is fulfilling its obligations stipulated by the 15-year contract made in 2021, the minister added.