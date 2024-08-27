Russia’s Central Bank, government assuming measures for lowering inflation — Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. Russia’s Central Bank and the government are assuming measures for lowering an excessive inflation tension, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Inflation is above the targeted level. The Central Bank and the government are assuming measures for lowering an inflation tension, inflation pressure," he said.

Following the meeting on economic issues held by President Vladimir Putin on August 26, "a list of requests will be formulated shortly," Peskov added. "Considering the results of the discussion held, some updates will be taken into account, and it (the list of requests - TASS) will be made public," he said.

Putin said at a meeting earlier that the fight against inflation should be primarily based on the growth of the supply of goods and services. It is necessary to strengthen positive trends in the real sector, support business investments in modernization and the opening of new production facilities, in creating jobs and training personnel, the president noted.