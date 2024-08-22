Mechel boosts coal production by 12% in H1 2024

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. Mechel scaled up coal production by 12% year on year in the first half of 2024 to 5 mln metric tons, the Russian mining and metals company reported.

Coal production lost 2% annually as of the end of the second quarter to 2.5 mln metric tons, Mechel reported. Steel production lost 8% year on year to 1.6 mln metric tons in the first half of 2024 but gained 17% in annual terms to 886,000 metric tons in the second quarter.

Pig iron production plunged by 8% within the first six months to 1.49 mln metric tons but edged up by 13% year on year to 791,0000 metric tons in the second quarter.

Coking coal concentrate sales soared by 60% to almost two mln metric tons within the first six months of 2024 and surged by 15% to 1.1 mln metric tons in view of production ramp-up at the Neryungrinsky open pit.

Steam coal sales increased by 38% to 1.72 mln metric tons in January - June 2024 but lost 2% IN the second quarter to 853,000 metric tons.

In the meantime, iron ore concentrate sales lost 16% in the first half of this year to 549,000 metric tons. Such sales skyrocketed by 96% to 364,000 metric tons in the second quarter of 2024.

Coke sales lost 14% to 961,000 metric tons in the first half of this year. Anthracite sales plunged by 23% to 518,000 metric tons in the reported half of the year.