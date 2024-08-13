X users report outages

NEW YORK, August 13. /TASS/. Outages in the work of the X social network have been reported in a number of countries, according to the Downdetector service, which monitors the operation of popular Internet resources.

Most users (53%) reporting outages said the app had stopped working, 43% complained about the work of the website, while 4% couldn't go to the site, according to Downdetector. The majority of complaints came from the US.

US billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk said earlier that there were technical problems on social media platform X, which planned to broadcast the interview of US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.