Inflation in Russia was zero over week — statistics

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. Inflation in Russia stood at zero from July 30 to August 5, 2024, the Russian federal statistical service (Rosstat) said.

Inflation was 0.08% a week earlier. Consumer prices in the country ticked up by 4.99% year to date.

In the food segment, prices gained 2.7% for white cabbage, 0.6% for butter, 0.5% for canned fruits and berries for infants, 0.4% for edible salt, 0.3% for pork, sterilized milk, sunflower oil, wheat flour, and canned vegetables for infants, and 0.2% for frozen fish, canned meat for infants, pasteurized milk, cottage cheese and cheese, sour cream, wheat bread and buckwheat.

The price drop at the same time was 3.3% for beet, 3,2% for carrots, 2% for tomatoes, 1.8% for cucumbers, 1.6% for potatoes, 1.1% for bananas, 1% for chicken eggs, 0.7% for onions, 0.4% for sausages, 0.3% for pasta, and 0.2% for millet.

In the essential goods segment, prices edged up by 0.4% for toothbrushes and 0.3% for matches. The price drop was 0.4% for toilet paper.

Gasoline and diesel fuel prices hiked by 0.3% and 0.2% respectively.