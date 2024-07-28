Mitsubishi Motors to join Honda and Nissan alliance - newspaper

TOKYO, July 28. /TASS/. Mitsubishi Motors will join the alliance of two other major Japanese automakers - Honda and Nissan, the Nikkei newspaper reports, citing sources.

The total production output of three companies is about eight million cars per year, making the alliance the second top player in the Japanese market. Toyota Motor, which is also establishing an alliance with Daihatsu, Suzuki, Subaru, Mazda and Hino Motors, is first with their total sales reaching 16 mln units per year.

Details of the agreement making it possible for Mitsubishi, Honda and Nissan "to survive in the highly competitive market" are still being explored, the newspaper said. Representatives of companies are expected to discuss software standardization and their product lines complementing.