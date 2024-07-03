Russia, China to approve contract on gas supplies via Power of Siberia-2 shortly — Novak

ASTANA, July 3. /TASS/. Russia and China intend to approve the terms and parameters of the contract on gas supplies via Power of Siberia-2 to China as soon as possible, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters.

"(The issue of the contract signing) was discussed (during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Astana to the SCO summit) <…>. The work will continue on approval of the terms and parameters. Instructions have been given to do it as soon as possible," he said when asked when the contract would be signed.

Power of Siberia-2 is a planned gas pipeline that will go through the territory of Western Siberia to China. Its maximum capacity will reach 50 bln cubic meters per year. Moscow said at the end of December 2023 that Gazprom and the Chinese CNPC were finalizing an agreement on economic and commercial conditions for the implementation of the project. Design and survey work to lay the Power of Siberia-2 section through Mongolia was also underway.