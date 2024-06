MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. The RTS Index gained more than 3% in a minute after the Central Bank lowered official dollar and euro rates, according to Moscow Exchange data.

The RTS Index edged up by 3.38% and reached 1,168.92 points. The update of the indicative ruble rate contributed to the increase.

The Bank of Russia set the official dollar rate of 84.964 rubles for June 28, down 2.84 rubles against the previous indicator. The official euro rate was lowered by 3.13 rubles to 90.9874 rubles.