Russian Railways boost freight traffic via border crossings with China

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Russian Railways carried 16.8 mln metric tons of cargoes for exports and imports via railway border crossings with China, the company said on its official Telegram channel.

"Export and import transportation across border crossings with China surged by 20%. Over five months of 2024, 16.8 mln metric tons of cargoes were carried in both direction, which is 20% more than in the like period of the last year," Russian Railways said.

Russian Railways sent for exports 15.6 mln metric tons of cargoes via border crossings with China, up 21.2% year on year. Coal accounted for the majority of shipments. Imports edged up by 5.3% year on year in January - May 2024 to reach 1.15 mln metric tons.