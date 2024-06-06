{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
SPIEF-2024

Presidents of Russia, Bolivia and Zimbabwe to take part in SPIEF plenary session

Speeches of leaders are indicated in the released program of the event

ST. PETERSBURG, June 6. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin, Presidents of Zimbabwe and Bolivia Emmerson Mnangagwa and Luis Arce will speak at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on June 7.

Speeches of leaders are indicated in the released program of the event.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is being held on June 5-8. This year’s theme will be "The Formation of New Areas of Growth as the Cornerstone of a Multipolar World." Scheduled events include meetings for small and medium-sized businesses, creative industries, the SPIEF Youth Day, as well as the Drug Security, SPIEF Academy and SPIEF Junior forums. SPIEF is organized by the Roscongress Foundation. TASS is the information partner of the event.

Partnership with Russia, Asia leading to recovery of Algerian trade sector — minister
"Algeria is always seeking after developing relations with countries where the mutual benefit is in place," the minister said
Russia manages to change quality of its economy by putting production first — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov noted that the oil and gas sector "remains, naturally, one of the main pillars" of the budget
Shor says Moldovan government could use force to settle Transnistria issue
"It's for a reason that two military bases are essentially being built in Moldova currently," the leader of the Moldovan opposition electoral bloc said
Oil price to be $80-85 a barrel in 2024 — Novak
OPEC+ countries agreed at the meeting on June 2 to extend voluntary cuts of oil production by 2.2 mln barrels daily for the third quarter
Russian forces disrupt Ukraine’s `victorious’ plan near Volchansk — expert
Andrey Marochko stressed that Russian defense had proven far stronger than the enemy thought, and Ukrainian reconnaissance had been incorrect
Russian economy strongly overheated — Sberbank CEO
"We have never had such main capacity utilization in our history," Herman Gref added
Ukraine’s General Staff admits tense situation in two frontline areas
Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief Alexander Syrsky said on June 5 that the most difficult situation for the Ukrainian army persisted in the Kurakhovo and Pokrovsk directions, and also in the Kupyansk and Kharkov frontline areas
US military budget ‘larger than of all other countries combined’ — Putin
Russian President attributed the enormous expenditures by the need to maintain numerous US military bases worldwide
Switzerland does not suit Russia for negotiations on Ukraine — Lavrov
The Foreign Minister pointed to the fact that Switzerland is on board with all Western sanctions
Russian Export Center to open offices in five more countries in 2024
"We are trying to expand our geography so that businesses could have more comfortable conditions for operations in countries that they are not so familiar with," CEO Veronika Nikishina pointed out
Iran warns Israel against further targeting Hezbollah
The office expressed confidence that Hezbollah is capable of fighting back Israel on its own, without Iran's help
Soviet Union insisted France sign pact of German capitulation — Putin
According to Russian President, "Joseph Stalin insisted that France be a signatory to the German Instrument of Surrender."
US introduces visa sanctions against dozens of Georgian citizens over foreign agents bill
"This first tranche of visa restrictions comprises members of the Georgian Dream party, members of parliament, law enforcement and private citizens," US State Department Spokesman Matthew Miller said
Russia’s defense chief sees NATO, EU fueling tensions in Georgia
"Proposals are being made to sign a peace treaty exclusively at Western venues and to their dictates," Andrey Belousov added
Russia’s S-500 missile systems to usher in new era in air defense — Defense TV
System is highly resistant to electronic interference, which ensures its reliability even under most complex scenarios on the battlefield
Russia looking for new partners — Kremlin
There is a cause for cautious optimism in respect of national economic growth, Dmitry Peskov added
Sanctions cannot break Russia — El Salvador's president
Nayib Bukele said Russia has enough energy, natural gas, industrial capacities, factories and workforce
West’s mistakes and path to peace: what Putin told global media
The conversation was moderated by TASS Director General Andrey Kondrashov
Russia’s international reserves down $6.9 bln in one week to $599 bln — Central Bank
As of May 24, the country’s international reserves amounted to $605.9 bln
Share of Ukraine’s shot-down Western missiles by Russia to reach apex soon — LPR head
Speaking about the recently increased volume of the LPR territory’s shelling by the Ukrainian army, Leonid Pasechnik noted that it could be linked to the successes of the Russian troops
Oman can become gateway to Persian Gulf market for Russian business
According to Maxim Reshetnikov, Russia has proven its resilience to all challenges in recent years
Kiev cannot reverse frontline situation despite Western arms supplies — commander
Russia was ready for the delivery of Western weapons capable of striking its territory to the Kiev regime, Apty Alaudinov said
Portion of Belarusian Air Force relocated to reserve airstrip during nuclear drills
"After we relocate the technical personnel, we will start practicing the preparation for the use of non-strategic nuclear munitions," Belarusian Chief of the General Staff Viktor Gulevich said
CSTO chief, security council secretaries discuss ways to neutralize common threats
It noted that the meeting participants discussed in detail the military and political situation in the CSTO area of responsibility as well as "measures to improve activities and cooperation" in the field of countering challenges and threats of the organization's member states
West violated contracts by supplying Kiev with Soviet, Russian-made weapons — Lavrov
It is noted that these weapons cannot be sent anywhere without the seller's consent
US carries out second Minuteman III ICBM training launch in one week
The first operational test took place on June 4
Russia will work to help improve situation in Balkans — Putin
Putin said many other issues could be discussed at the current meeting as well and that he was pleased that Dodik was able to come to the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
Russia’s airstrike wipes out Ukrainian army site with mercenaries in Ugledar, says DPR
According to Igor Kimakovsky, there were at least 20 troops, including foreigners there
West fails to ban Szijjarto from attending SPIEF
The foreign minister highlighted that it requires courage to talk to the Russians
Telegram launches currency for in-app purchases
Apple and Google will charge a 30% fee when buying the currency, co-founder of the social network Pavel Durov said
Gazprom will survive Europe's refusal to supply Russian gas — Putin
Putin noted that Russia continues to supply gas to Europe through the territory of Ukraine and other routes
President of Zimbabwe thanks Putin for an opportunity to meet
"On behalf of the people of Zimbabwe and in my personal capacity, I would like to express my deep gratitude for the opportunity to receive me," he said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
Ukraine already using US weapons to strike Russia — AP
Journalists did not specify what was struck and what kind of weapons were used
Moscow to weigh asymmetric response to arms supplies for strikes inside Russia — Putin
Russian leader warned, that similar actions would ultimately aggravate a degradation of international relations and undermine global security
Putin sees possibility of attending G20 summit
It will depend on the situation in the country, on the situation in the Ukrainian direction, and on the global situation in general, President said
BNY Mellon intends to terminate depositary agreement for Russian retailer’s GDR program
The company has 90 days after receiving the resignation notice to appoint a new depositary and at least 90 days to terminate the program if no successor is appointed
Russian warplanes deliver strikes on five militant hideouts in Syrian mountains — DM
Russian and Syrian forces have been conducting joint reconnaissance operations in mountainous regions of Syria
North Korean issue to be resolved when Pyongyang is no longer threatened — Putin
he believes that North Korea has repeatedly shown its willingness to negotiate, including with the United States
Bolivia grateful to Russia for joint projects — president
"I appreciate the support from the friendly Russian government, which implemented several projects, such as the Center for nuclear research and technologies," Luis Arce said
Sanctions have become one of key factors of Russian economic growth — minister
According to the World Bank’s revised GDP assessment in terms of purchasing power parity in 2024, Russia was the world’s fourth-biggest economy on GDP in terms of purchasing power parity
China plans to turn Hainan into an international transport hub by 2025
Digital technologies will be widely introduced into the system of logistics services
Biden says Washington not authorizing strikes on Moscow, Kremlin
According to the US leader, the weapons can be used "in proximity to the border when they're being used on the other side of the border to attack specific targets in Ukraine"
Ambassador Antonov visits Russian national Vinnik standing trial in US court
Anatoly Antonov previously visited Alexander Vinnik last fall
Putin to give detailed assessment to Russian economy at SPIEF — Kremlin
Then there will be speeches of foreign guests - leaders of Bolivia and Zimbabwe that are visiting Russia during the Forum this year
Result of economic ties severance between Germany and Russia dismal — Putin
According to the Russian leader, "business conditions are such that they are becoming non-competitive," which may lead to "grave consequences for the European economy on the whole"
Zimbabwean president’s visit to SPIEF shows Africa’s interest in ties with Russia — Putin
The Russian leader said that Russia and Zimbabwe agreed to actively develop bilateral cooperation
Russian Baltic Fleet’s Bastion missile systems strike seaborne targets in drills
It is noted that data recorders confirmed the destruction of the designated targets
Russian official says Ukraine lays mines on Romanian border so fighting-age men don’t flee
"Ukrainian border guards have started to lay mines in the plowed strip of land on the border and the approaches to the Tisza," the official said
Unfriendly countries to be represented at Putin's meeting with heads of news agencies
It will be a free discussion "without a limited agenda and held in an open mode," Dmitry Peskov said
Moscow-Kiev peace treaty thwarted by those who wanted to destroy Russia — Putin
Someone wanted to achieve the goals they had set for themselves in the direction of Russian foreign policy, namely to bring the matter to Russia's destruction, Russian President stated
Russia leads in NSR development due to Northern, icebreakers fleets, minister says
The interest in the Northern Sea Route is growing among absolutely all countries, and that interest is not always adequate, Alexey Chekunkov noted
Russian army helicopters destroy enemy forces on mountainous terrain in Tajikistan drills
The helicopter crews practiced piloting skills in passing through mountain gorges, flying over peaks and rocky areas and landing helicopters on sites located at an altitude of up to 3,000 meters above sea level
Putin sees no reason not to visit Kurils, because it is Russian territory
Russian President sees no reason to abstain from visiting islands
Russia’s strikes wipe out Ukrainian naval drone depot, UAV launch site — top brass
The Ukrainian army lost roughly 345 troops in battles with Russian forces in the Avdeyevka area over the past day
US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace 12 times in past day
On top of that, two violations of the December 9, 2019 deconfliction protocols on the part of the coalition were registered
Biden says some countries will 'make their own accommodations' if Ukraine goes down
The American president also said US decisions in the next four years "are going to determine the future of Europe for a long time to come"
Russia may arm US enemies, just like Washington does with Ukraine — security official
"Now let the US and its allies feel the direct impact of the use of Russian weapons by third parties," Dmitry Medvedev said
UN General Assembly elects new non-permanent Security Council members for 2025-2026
Unlike votes on resolutions that display how each country votes on a big screen, elections of non-permanent Security Council members are done by secret ballot
Russia’s treaty with Donbass republics envisages military aid and bases — senior diplomat
The treaty also stipulates the possibility of concluding separate agreements on military cooperation
Russian commandos use newest anti-sniper robot in special operation in Ukraine — source
The remote-controlled Sosna-N scans an area for optical devices such as sniper rifle scopes, binoculars, or anti-tank missile targeting systems
Russian MFA says Russia won’t invade Ukraine, blames US for ‘aggressive plans’
Maria Zakharova said it was "absurd" to say Russia nurtured any aggressive plans about Ukraine
Putin to hold several international meetings at SPIEF
Vladimir Putin will meet with the leaders of Bolivia and Zimbabwe, President of Republika Srpska (an entity within Bosnia and Herzegovina) Milorad Dodik and New Development Bank President Dilma Rousseff
New centers of power, besides US, emerging around the world, says Putin
Russian leader noted that the world is complex and diverse
Minsk to come back to CFE Treaty if all NATO members do the same — MFA
According to diplomats, Belarus is ready "to continue to comply with the treaty limits on personnel and conventional armaments and equipment at the national level, subject to restraint on the part of neighboring states, primarily NATO members, including in the immediate vicinity of its borders"
Russian nuclear sub Kazan, frigate Admiral Gorshkov to arrive in Cuba next week
"This visit stems from the historic friendly relations between Cuba and Russia and is strictly in line with international rules," the Cuban Defense Ministry pointed out
Russian defense chief calls for enhancing border security amid Afghan instability
"The risk of gangs and terrorism spilling outside the country is growing," Andrey Belousov pointed out
Zelensky personally calls CIS leaders, asks them to come to Switzerland, all refused — MFA
According to Mikhail Galuzin, Russia’s closest friends and allies from the CIS are well aware of the essence of this conference
Ukraine’s mobilization campaign only serving to replenish troops — Putin
"According to our data, they are drafting 30,000 people [a month]; the number stood at 50,000-55,000 last year and the year before," he pointed out
Venezuela wants to supply coffee to Russia — agriculture minister
In turn, Wilmar Alfredo Castro Soteldo noted that Venezuela as a tropical country does not produce wheat
SPIEF keeps international status despite losses due to sanctions — Kremlin
The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is being held on June 5-8
West already heard Putin's words about possible arming of its opponents — Kremlin
When asked whether it would be revealed to whom the Russian weapons would be delivered, Dmitry Peskov said that Russia "is not obliged to do so"
West to reap main ‘harvest’ from anti-Russian sanctions in autumn, Medvedev says
Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council noted problems in the economy of Western countries
Official mascot of 2024 World Friendship Games in Russia named 'Dobryak'
Moscow and Yekaterinburg in Russia’s Urals region are slated to co-host the 2024 World Friendship Games on September 15-29
Over 50 people killed in US, UK strikes on Yemen since January — Houthi leader
"Since the onset of aggression against our country on January 12, 2024, the US and UK armed forces have delivered 487 strikes, killing 55 people with 78 sustaining wounds," the movement’s leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi said in a broadcast by Al Masirah TV channel
Battlegroup North continues to advance deep into enemy’s defenses
The Ukrainian military suffered losses of up to 225 troops, a tank, six vehicles and an ammunition depot, Sergey Zybinsky, the battlegroup’s spokesman, said
More than 128 countries confirm participation in SPIEF 2024 — Roscongress
The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum will be held on June 5-8, 2024
Each new arms delivery to Ukraine fuels tensions, says Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov reiterated Russian President Vladimir Putin’s remarks that Russia was aware of West’s plans to deliver weapons to the Kiev government
US to put up with Zelensky until spring of 2025, but then will replace him, says Putin
The president added that the West already has "a few candidates" for the post of Ukraine’s president
Senior Russian diplomat calls rumors about plans to attack NATO 'nonsense'
"This not even disinformation, this is a malicious and evil attempt to put a twist to the very essence of our policy and the logical foundation for all our actions, which our government has repeatedly explained to the West on many occasions, both publicly and behind closed doors," Sergey Ryabkov said
West fails to inflict strategic defeat on Russia — top security official
"At the same time, it is also clear that this will not stop the aggression of Western countries, as it is dictated by the steadily approaching collapse of their hegemony," Sergey Shoigu emphasized
Brazil ready to develop cooperation with Russia — ambassador to Moscow
Rodrigo de Lima Baena Soares pointed out that there was no pressure on Brazil that might cause it to curtail cooperation with Russia
Russia’s strikes pound Ukrainian army, equipment in 118 areas over day — top brass
Russian troops inflicted casualties on two Ukrainian army brigades in the Zaporozhye area over the past day, the ministry reported
Russia has 6,465 Ukrainian POWs — Putin
There are 1,348 of Ruissian soldiers and officers are held as prisoners of war in Ukraine, President noted
Kiev needs total military mobilization to do US bidding — senior diplomat
Ukraine’s scandalous law setting out new mobilization rules came into force on 18 May, with officials aiming to recruit hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians
China created more efficient economic model than in the US — Putin
The Russian president noted that "China managed to create a very peculiar but rather efficient model of economic development"
Scholz admits many Germans afraid of escalation in Ukraine
Meanwhile, Olaf Scholz pointed out that "securing peace does not mean throwing away the white flag or capitulating to violence and lawlessness"
Putin says unipolar world no longer exists
In his opinion, the world can only exist when it is multipolar
Kremlin spokesman says Biden by insulting Putin harms his own reputation
Earlier on Thursday, Biden again referred to Putin as a dictator
Expert: Northern Sea Route may benefit if 2 rail lines go from it to Urals, Siberia
Right now, Igor Levitin explained, goods shipped via NSR can be delivered by rail only via Murmansk in Russia's European part or via Vladivostok in the Far East, which means additional cargo transported along the Eastern Polygon
Macron thinks French arms can be used in Ukraine for response strikes on Russia
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed on May 31 that President Joe Biden had authorized the use of American weapons for attacks on Russian territory
Press review: Israel, Hezbollah on warpath and India criticizes Russia-less Swiss talks
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, June 6th
Date of Russia-Africa summit being discussed, Kremlin aide says
President Vladimir Putin’s recent talks with the president of Senegal were of special significance, as the country is presiding at the African Union, Yury Ushakov noted
Ex-Cameroonian PM elected to chair 79th session of UN General Assembly
Philemon Yang was the only candidate for this post
Ritter incident shows that US has become police state — Lavrov
When asked whether Moscow can do anything about this, the top Russian diplomat pointed out that Ritter is not a Russian citizen, and he is not seeking to become one
France to send instructors to Ukraine to train 4,500 troops — Macron
French President said this in an interview with the TF1 and France 2 television channels
Taliban eagerly awaits being taken off Russia’s banned organizations list — labor minister
Earlier, Vladimir Putin said that it is necessary to build relations with the Afghan leadership, formed by the Taliban movement
Diplomat dismisses Biden’s remark on US not authorizing strikes on Moscow as cynical
Mikhail Galuzin called Joe Biden's words "yet another eloquent proof of the falsity of the US thesis" about Kiev's allegedly independent decisions on the part of the resistance to Russia and, in general, about the policy of the Ukrainian authorities
West seeks to exploit Africa for its own gain — Lavrov
According to the top Russian diplomat, Western countries see relations with African nations and other countries of the Global South solely "as an opportunity to live at the expense of others and make one-sided gains"
Fire breaks out at refinery in south Russia’s Rostov Region after drone attack
Firefighting effort paused due to another attack
Two trams crash in Siberia’s Kemerovo, dozens injured
A criminal investigation was launched
