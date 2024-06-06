Presidents of Russia, Bolivia and Zimbabwe to take part in SPIEF plenary session

ST. PETERSBURG, June 6. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin, Presidents of Zimbabwe and Bolivia Emmerson Mnangagwa and Luis Arce will speak at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on June 7.

Speeches of leaders are indicated in the released program of the event.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is being held on June 5-8. This year’s theme will be "The Formation of New Areas of Growth as the Cornerstone of a Multipolar World." Scheduled events include meetings for small and medium-sized businesses, creative industries, the SPIEF Youth Day, as well as the Drug Security, SPIEF Academy and SPIEF Junior forums. SPIEF is organized by the Roscongress Foundation. TASS is the information partner of the event.