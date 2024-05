MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. The MOEX index rose by 0.44% to 3,332.77 points and the RTS dollar index reached to 1,168.51 points (+0.07%) on Thursday.

As of 10:25 Moscow time, the MOEX index grew by 0.42% to 3,331.84 points and the RTS index was at 1,168.17 points (+0.04%).

At the same time, the dollar increased by 0.35% to 89.83 rubles, the euro amounted to 97.03 rubles (+0.11%), and the yuan grew by 0.48% to 12.36 rubles.