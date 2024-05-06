Russia to allocate $1.2 bln for purchases of currency, gold from May 8 to June 6

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Russia’s Finance Ministry will allocate 110.94 bln rubles ($1.2 bln) for purchases of foreign currency and gold within the fiscal rule from May 8 to June 6, 2024, with daily purchases equaling 5.55 bln rubles ($60 mln), the ministry said in a statement.

"The amount of funds allocated for purchases of foreign currency and gold totals 110.94 bln rubles. Transactions will be carried out from May 8, 2024 to June 6, 2024, with daily purchases of foreign currency and gold equaling 5.55 bln rubles," the statement reads.

From April 5 to May 7 the Finance Ministry planned to allocate 235.3 bln rubles ($2.5 bln) for purchases of foreign currency and gold within the fiscal rule, with daily purchases equaling 11.2 bln rubles ($121 mln).