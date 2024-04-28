Minsk, Moscow agree on next tranche for import substitution

MINSK, April 29. /TASS/. Belarus and Russia has agreed upon disbursement of one more tranche of the Russian loan for implementation of high-technology joint projects, Belarusian Minister of Industry Alexander Rogozhnik said on the air with STV television.

"Twenty-five projects have been agreed to date, seven more are at the review stage, with five of them already approved by the Russian side. A very small quantity of resources remains currently for drawdown but considering these seven projects, all of them will be definitely used and agreements were reached with the [Russian] Ministry of Industry and Trade on allocation of one more tranche for high-technology joint projects," the minister said.

"The issue of developing a joint shipbuilding program" is being under review now within the framework of cooperation with Russia," Rogozhnik added.

Moscow and Minsk made an agreement on allocation of a loan to be used for implementation of import substitution projects amid Western sanctions in November 2022.