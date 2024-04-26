Bank of Russia expects higher price dynamics in April

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia forecasts slightly higher price dynamics in April than in March but inflation pressure is becoming weaker overall, Central Bank chief Elvira Nabiullina said at the press conference after the regulator’s Board meeting.

"We can see somewhat higher price dynamics in April than in March. The general downward trend for the current price growth rates will remain," she said.

The Central Bank does not see any stable decline in the inflation pressure, Nabiullina noted.

The demand growth continues to outpace supply opportunities, she noted. "This is a significant source of inflation pressure," Nabiullina added.