Moscow to participate in project to build high-speed railroad to St. Petersburg — mayor

VERKHNYAYA PYSHMA /Sverdlovsk Region/, February 16. /TASS/. Moscow, along with other interested regions, will financially participate in the project to build a high-speed railway connecting it with Russia’s second largest city of St. Petersburg, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said.

"Naturally, all regions [having the railroad on their territories - Moscow, Moscow Region, Tver Region, Novgorod Region, Leningrad Region and St. Petersburg] will participate in the project financially to the fullest extent possible," he said after a meeting on the issue, chaired by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Earlier, Russian Transport Minister Vitaly Savelyev said the project will require over 600 bln rubles from the federal budget (approximately $6.5 bln at the current exchange rate). At the first stage, 28 trains will be required to operate the route.