Murmansk Region increases expenditure on science by 40 times over 5 years

MURMANSK, February 13. /TASS/. The Murmansk Region will allocate almost 90 million rubles ($986,000) for the scientific research development in 2024, which is 40 times more than the region spent on sciences in 2019, the regional Ministry of Education and Science reported.

"For 2024, the Murmansk Region's budget plans 89.5 million rubles for the development of sciences - the figure is 40 times more than the expenditure was five years earlier. The main forms of financial support are grants, awards, and scholarships. The development of the region's scientific and research potential is a top priority of the strategic plan dubbed "In the North - to Live," the ministry said.

According to the release, 80 million rubles from the regional budget and from the Russian Science Foundation will be allocated for scientific research in the form of grants of up to 3.5 million rubles ($38.300). In 2024, local experts will conduct research jointly with the Lomonosov Moscow State University under the Vernadsky - Murmansk Region Project, and with Belarus's scientists, where the budget will allocate totally 15 million rubles ($164.000). Every year, the regional government allocates 4 million rubles ($43,800) for grants to support young scientists in their research.

"The winners of competitions in the region's social, economic and innovative development receive prizes from the regional budget - up to 60,000 rubles ($658). We pay special scholarships to the talented youth-in 2023, more than 30 students received monthly scholarships of 15,000 rubles ($164). The governor has initiated since 2023 a scholarship for successes in research - 20,000 rubles ($219) a month - this competition's winners will be announced in February," the Murmansk Region's Minister of Education and Science Diana Kuznetsova was quoted as saying.

Scientists enjoy social support measures - they may participate in the Own Home in Arctic Program (up to 1.5 million rubles, or $16,400), or may receive up to 25,000 rubles ($274) per month in the accommodation rent reimbursement.

The Murmansk Region has been upgrading infrastructures at scientific organizations and at the Murmansk Arctic University, including laboratories for scientific research. The Murmansk Region along with two other regions participates in the federal project to create world-class scientific and educational centers: "Russian Arctic: New Materials, Technologies and Research Methods."