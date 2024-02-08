Expenditures on National Projects in Russia total $2.44 bln as of February 1

MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. Expenditures from the federal budget for the implementation of National Projects in Russia amounted provisionally to 222.5 bln rubles ($2.44 bln) or 7.4% from the target as of February 1 of this year, the Finance Ministry reports.

"According to preliminary data, as of February 1, 2024, performance of federal budget expenditures for the implementation of National Projects amounted to 222.5 bln rubles or 7.4% of the planned budget allocations," the ministry said.

The following National Projects take the lead in terms of utilizing expenditures: Healthcare (15.1%), Demography (14.5%), Digital Economy of the Russian Federation (6.3%), Labor Productivity (5.5%), and Education (5.1%).

According to the ministry’s data, performance is over 2% for International Cooperation and Export (3.8%), Ecology (2.4%), Science and Universities (2.3%), and Safe and High-Quality Roads (also 2.3%).

They are followed by Tourism and Hospitality Industry (1.8%), Culture (1.6%), the Comprehensive Plan for the upgrade and expansion of the main infrastructure (transport part) (1.1%), Housing and Urban Environment (0.5%), Small and Medium-size Business and Individual Entrepreneurial Initiative Support (0.5%), and Unmanned Aerial Systems (0.2%), the Ministry informed.