Russia’s GDP growth in 2023 to reach up to 4% after revision — PM

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. Last year’s GDP growth may total up to 4% after revision, Russia’s Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said.

"Economic results were positive regarding the country’s GDP dynamics in general as well. Growth totaled 3.5% for the year, according to preliminary calculations of the Economic Development Ministry. As more data is provided among other things on the services sector, there is also potential for upgrading the estimate to 4%," he said at a strategic session on national development goals.

Such GDP dynamics is connected with an increase in domestic consumer and investment demand, "particularly due to implementation of national projects," PM said.