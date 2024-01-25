Putin orders to achieve economic growth in Kaliningrad Region

KALININGRAD, January 25. /TASS/. It is important to achieve economic growth in the Kaliningrad Region in current conditions, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting on socioeconomic development of the region.

"Our task is to achieve dynamic growth of the region’s economy in a new situation for it. In this regard, I request to tell in detail, what has already been provided for down the line of business development in the [development] program of the Kaliningrad Region, and issues of transport access to the region must be discussed, in particular, cargo deliveries to the region and movement of ready export products to other Russian regions and to global markets," the President said.

The Russian leader suggest discussing what should be addressed in future efforts and what measures should be included further into the program of socioeconomic development of the Kaliningrad Region.