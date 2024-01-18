Azerbaijan-Russia trade turnover rises by 17.5% in 2023 to $4.358 bln

BAKU, January 18. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Russia at the end of 2023 amounted to $4.358 bln, which is 17.5% more than in 2022, according to the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan.

According to the committee, last year the export of Azerbaijani products to Russia increased by 22.7% to $1.196 bln, while imports of goods from Russia added 15.6% and reached $3.162 bln.

According to the State Customs Committee, at the end of the year Russia took third place among Azerbaijan’s trading partners after Italy and Turkey. Trade operations with Russia during this period accounted for 8.52% of the country’s foreign trade turnover.

At the end of 2022, trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Russia increased by 23.9% compared to the previous year and reached $3.71 bln. The share of trade transactions with Russia last year reached 7.04% of Azerbaijan’s total foreign trade turnover.