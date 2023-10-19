Russia-Georgia trade turnover rises by almost 10% in January-September

TBILISI, October 19. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Georgia and Russia in January-September 2023 exceeded $1.8 bln, which is 9.9% more than the same period in 2022, according to the data from the National Statistics Service of Georgia.

Russia ranks second among Georgia's top trading partners. Its share of foreign trade volume was 11.8% in the first nine months of this year. In January-September, Georgian exports to Russia totaled around $512 mln (a 10.3% increase), while imports totaled more than $1.3 bln (9.7%).

Turkey ranked first among Georgia's trading partners from January to September 2023, with counter trade exceeding $2.1 bln, 7.8% more than the same period in 2022. The United States came in third place, with a trade turnover of $1.4 bln, 56% higher than the same data from the previous year. China (more than $1.2 bln), Azerbaijan (more than $1 bln), and Armenia (more than $888 mln) follow.

Georgia's total foreign trade turnover reached around $16 bln (a 16.5% increase) from January to September of this year. Exports exceeded $4.6 bln (an increase of 12.7%), while imports exceeded $11.3 bln (an increase of 18.2%). For the first nine months of this year, the negative foreign trade balance exceeded $6.6 bln.