Brent oil price rises above $90 per barrel for the first time since October 4

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. The price of a December 2023 futures contract for Brent crude oil has risen above $90 per barrel on the London ICE exchange on Friday, for the first time since October 4, according to trading data.

As of 07:533 p.m. Moscow time, the cost of Brent added 4.49%, reaching $90.13 per barrel.

By 08:15 p.m. Moscow time, the price of Brent growth to 4.86% and was at $90.45 per barrel. At the same time, the cost of a November 2023 futures for WTI crude oil went up 4.42% to $87.26 per barrel.