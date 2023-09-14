Anti-Russia sanctions not to affect gas hub creation — source

ANKARA, September 14. /TASS/. Sanctions imposed against Russia and Europe’s wish not to purchase Russian gas are not going to become an issue for plans to create a gas hub in Turkey and its operation, a source in the area of strategic planning in Turkey’s energy sector told TASS.

"We see that there is certain negative sentiment on purchases of Russian energy. Due to this environment, there are suggestions that the gas center in Thrace may have problems. However, the situation is such that Russia may sell large volumes of gas to Turkey, loading its national capacities. In this format gas is becoming local in a certain sense, and it may be sold together with gas from other countries, without being sanctioned," he said.

Turkey plans to involve many other players in trade via the hub in the future, the source noted, adding that large volumes of gas flowing there, with Russia being able to provide the bulk of it, "will ensure solid initial growth of the project and allow forming an attractive price."

On September 11, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the gas hub project remained Ankara’s priority.

In October 2022, Putin proposed establishing such a hub in Turkey to where the lost gas transit flows through the Nord Stream pipeline could be redirected. Turkey has said that almost everything is ready to start the project in terms of infrastructure, but that legislative amendments are needed.