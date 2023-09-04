Russia may gain access to $170 bln piece of ASEAN energy market, trade group chairman says

HANOI, September 4. /TASS/. Russian energy companies may gain access to a segment of the energy market in Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) member states with an annual value of about $170 bln, Russia-ASEAN Business Council Chairman Ivan Polyakov said at the ASEAN Business and Investment Summit in Jakarta.

"The collective energy security platform of Russia and ASEAN countries is capable of providing Russian companies with access to an additional economically focused market of $170 bln per year," Polyakov said. Statistics on imports/exports and investments in regional projects show that the turnover of the ASEAN energy market is estimated at $300-400 bln per year, he noted. "A share of $170 bln could be the target given the right approach," he noted.

The operation of the platform is of great interest for all countries in the region across the board given that it enables carrying out specific approaches in reality, and not just on paper, aimed toward boosting the energy security level and practical inclusiveness, Polyakov noted.

The Russia-ASEAN collective energy security platform is a complex set of mechanisms for supporting deliberations on the correct energy strategy for an over 30-year period. The platform supports an acceptable level of supply and demand, infrastructure development, continuity of energy supplies and regional energy security, with the development of net zero and alternative energy programs, primarily covering nuclear, hydrogen and solar energy, Polyakov told TASS.

The international educational and research program titled "Implementation of the Changing Energy Landscape," created with participation of the Russian Energy Agency, St. Petersburg State Economic University, the Gorchakov Public Diplomacy Foundation and Gazprom, is an important aspect of the Russia-ASEAN collective energy security platform’s operations, the expert said.

Energy specialists from the relevant ministries in ASEAN countries, as well as energy companies and research centers, visit Russia for onsite training aimed at expanding economic, scientific and technological ties, establishing business contacts and subsequently organizing project activities. Energy security, current and long-term trends in international energy markets, the Russian oil and gas sector in the international context, and key issues of energy relations between Russia and ASEAN nations are among the program topics. "One of the key tasks of the program is to tell our partners about significant competencies that enable domestic enterprises to take part not merely in the exploration and development of oil and gas fields, but also in large-scale infrastructure projects," Polyakov stressed.