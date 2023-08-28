Gazprom to launch synthetic oil production this year

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Gazprom Neft will launch a hydrotreatment and isodeparaffination unit at the Omsk Lubricants Plant in 2023, making it possible to abandon the use of imported base oils and provided the Russian market with lubricants on the domestic base, the Russian oil major said.

The new unit will become the Russia’s largest facility producing components for synthetic oils used in motor vehicles and industrial equipment. Its capacity will be 220,000 metric tons per year and investments will be above 44 bln rubles ($460 mln).

"The hydrotreatment and isodeparaffination unit is among critical projects to achieve technological sovereignty of the branch. Following the hydrotreatment and isodeparaffination unit commissioning, we will be able to multiply the output of required base components for in-house production of synthetic oils and for other Russian partner plants," CEO of Gazpromneft-Lubricants Anatoly Skoromets said.

Gazprom Neft will also put on a stream a crude desalter unit / vacuum distillation unit at the Omsk Refinery this year. It will enable replacing six units of the previous environmental generation. The unit capacity for refining and processing will be 8.4 mln metric tons of oil and 1.2 mln metric tons of stable gas condensate annually.