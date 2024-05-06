Indian coal imports from Russia reach 15 mln tons in 2023-2024 fiscal year

NEW DELHI, May 6. /TASS/. India's imports of metallurgical coal from Russia have almost tripled since 2021 to 15.1 mln tonnes in the 2023-24 financial year (ended March 31), according to Indian analytical company BigMint.

Russia's share of India's total imports of metallurgical coal, which amounted to 73.2 mln tons, rose to about 21% in the last fiscal year from 8% in 2021, the report said. Experts cited higher discounts offered by Russia on these raw materials as the reason for the growth.

Meanwhile, Australia, the main supplier of coking coal to India, reduced its exports to 40.4 mln tons in the past financial year compared to 42.2 mln tons a year earlier, its share in total Indian imports of this type of coal reaching 55%.