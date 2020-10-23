Putin to hold meeting on economic issues on Friday

MOSCOW, October 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting on Friday on how to minimize the effects of the pandemic in the economy, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"He [Putin] will hold a meeting on economic issues. The goal is to assess the situation in the economy, discuss measures that are being taken to stabilize the situation, to minimize the consequences of the pandemic and to enter the growth trajectory," the Kremlin spokesman said.

Peskov recalled that the president regularly holds such meetings. They are attended by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, representatives of the economic bloc of the Cabinet, the Bank of Russia’s Chief Elvira Nabiullina, as well as representatives of the presidential administration.

According to the Kremlin official, Putin's opening remarks at this meeting will be a public part of the event.