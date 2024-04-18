Kiev continues to openly announce terrorist attacks on Russia — diplomat

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. The Kiev regime continues to openly announce planned terrorist attacks on Russia, the country’s Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"The Kiev regime continues to openly announce planned terrorist attacks on Russian territory, the details of which, you won't believe it, are thoroughly discussed in the Western press," the diplomat said.

In addition, Zakharova listed the Ukrainian attacks in which Russian civilians were injured. She also pointed to the fact that Ukraine's special services do not give up attempts to "massacre their former compatriots." "The enlightened, as they call themselves, capitals of the collective West still do not qualify this as a terrorist attack. How can they qualify it as such? Otherwise, they themselves will have to pass resolutions and laws condemning the sponsorship of terrorism by them, Western representatives," she pointed out.