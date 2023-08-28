Acron to pay windfall tax by year-end — company

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Acron is going to pay 4.7 bln rubles ($49.3 bln) of the one-time tax by the end of this year, the Russian fertilizer producer said in its report.

"In accordance with [Federal Law] 414-FZ "On Windfall Tax" of August 4, 2023, the Group plans to pay 4,700 mln rubles until the end of 2023," the company informed.

On August 4, 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the law setting forth the 10% windfall tax for major companies. The one-off tax will be paid by major companies with the arithmetic mean of profits in 2021 and 2022 being above one billion rubles ($10.5 mln), with certain exceptions for spheres of corporate activities.