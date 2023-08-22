Russia fulfills its obligations on agro-industrial complex goods export, diplomat says

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. Russia continues to responsibly and conscientiously fulfill its obligations under international contracts on export of agro-industrial complex goods, fertilizers and energy carriers, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"Our country continues to responsibly and conscientiously fulfill its obligations under international contracts in terms of exports of agro-industrial complex goods, fertilizers, energy carriers and other critical products. We are well aware of how important this is for the socio-economic development of the states of Asia, Africa, Latin America and the Middle East, for the health, life and well-being of the peoples of these countries," the diplomat wrote on her Telegram channel.