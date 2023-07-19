Georgian wine exports to Russia on the rise in H1 2023 — statistics

TBILISI, July 19. /TASS/. Georgia exported more than 29,900 metric tons of wine to Russia from January to June 2023, which is 39.5% above the figure in the same period in 2022, the National Statistics Office of Georgia said on Wednesday.

Georgia shipped 29,991 metric tons of wine to Russia for $81.8 mln, according to the report. The figure for the first six months of 2022 totaled 21,497 metric tons worth $57.8 mln. Wine accounted for 23.7% of total goods exports to Russia.

Meanwhile, Georgia supplied 36,200 tons of ferroalloys to Russia, which is 12.2% smaller than in the like period in the first half of 2022. Georgia’s exports of passenger cars more than doubled in annual terms to 3,700 vehicles. Mineral water supplies to Russia moved up by a factor of two to over 100,000 metric tons.

Imports of goods from Russia to Georgia were $972.2 mln in the first six months of 2023. Deliveries of oil and petroleum products accounted for as third of the total figure and surged by 74.6% year on year. Imports of petroleum gas and hydrocarbons from Russia increased twofold. Imports of Russian wheat gained 11.1% to 85,800 metric tons.