About 800 thousand cars expected to be produced in 2023 — Russian Deputy PM

YEKATERINBURG, July 11. /TASS/. Russia may produce slightly more than 800,000 vehicles across all segments by 2023 year-end, Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov told reporters on the sidelines of the Innoprom-2023 exhibition.

"No dramatic change [in the forecast - TASS]. I believe it will be a bit above 800 [thousand]," the official said, answering a question about whether the forecast of the Ministry of Industry and Trade remains up to date.

According to national statistics, 155,000 cars and 60,700 trucks were produced in Russia in January - May of this year.