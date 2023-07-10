Russia’s federal budget deficit totals $33.4 bln in January - May, Treasury says

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. The federal budget deficit in Russia amounted to 3.03 trillion rubles ($33.4 bln) over the first five months of 2023 against the 3.77 trillion ruble ($41.6 bln) deficit approved by the consolidated budget estimate, the Russian Federal Treasury said on Monday.

According to the Treasury, federal budget revenues stood at 9.82 trillion rubles ($108.3 bln) in January - May 2023. Expenditures amounted to 12.85 trillion rubles ($141.7 bln).

The deficit of the Russian consolidated budget amounted to 2.36 trillion rubles ($26 bln) over the first five months of this year.