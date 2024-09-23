Ukrainian troops hold up to 120 captured civilians in Russia’s borderline Sudzha

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces are holding 70-120 civilians hostage in one of the social facilities in Sudzha in Russia’s borderline Kursk Region, Rodion Miroshnik, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s special envoy, said at a briefing.

"As of today, one of the painful issues is the forcible detention of individuals. There are locations where people have been gathered by force, for instance, in one of the social facilities in Sudzha. According to our data, from 70 to 120 people are being detained there, with up to 15 children," he noted.

Miroshnik noted that as of now, 266 wounded and 56 killed civilians have been reported since the onset of the Ukrainian incursion into the Kursk Region. "As of the end of last week, 266 people have been wounded, that is, since the onset of the incursion, including 11 children, and 56 people have been killed. These are just the numbers that we are aware of for sure," he added.

"It will be possible to precisely establish all consequences, calculate all data, bring criminal charges only after this territory is liberated, cleared off Ukrainian militants and it will be possible to conduct a full-scale investigation which must be organized, all this data must be collected," the diplomat stressed.