Dozens of countries confirm participation in Eastern Economic Forum - Russian Deputy PM

VLADIVOSTOK, July 5. /TASS/. Representatives of a number of foreign states will take part in the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) that will be held in Russia’s Vladivostok on September 10-13, 2023, Deputy Prime Minister, Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District Yury Trutnev told reporters.

"The work is already underway on arrival confirmation. A whole number of countries, I would even say dozens of countries have confirmed their participation in the EEF," he said.

The Eastern Economic Forum is a key international platform for establishing and strengthening ties within the Russian and global investment communities, and for comprehensive expert evaluation of the economic potential of the Russian Far East, the investment opportunities it offers, and business conditions within advanced special economic zones.

The Eastern Economic Forum was established by decree of the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin in 2015 to support the economic development of Russia’s Far East and to expand international cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region.