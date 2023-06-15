Russia-Belarus services trade sees dramatic growth — ambassador

ST. PETERSBURG, June 15. /TASS/. Belarus and Russia dramatically increased mutual trade in services, Belarus' Ambassador to Russia Dmitry Krutoy said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"The turnover of the services sector last year reached around $6 bln and the growth rate was 29%, which is twice the growth rate of the union's trade in goods," he said.

According to the ambassador the service sector is currently dominated by transport amid sanctions. "Our transport complex of the Union State is working very well - it is fscing tasks that are no less difficult than those of the industry," the diplomat noted.

The 26th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) —Russia’s showcase annual economic and business event —is being held on June 14-17. The theme of this year’s forum is: "Sovereign Development as the Basis of a Just World: Joining Forces for Future Generations." TASS is the official information partner of the event. SPIEF’s expanded business program offers attendees the opportunity to participate in more than 140 sessions featuring over 1,000 moderators and speakers, according to event organizer Roscongress Foundation.

In line with tradition, Russian President Vladimir Putin will address the plenary session of SPIEF on Friday.