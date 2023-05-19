Grain deal was extended due to Turkey’s ‘special relations’ with Putin — Erdogan

MOSCOW, May 20. /TASS/. The extension of the Black Sea grain deal by another two months was a result of Turkey’s ‘special relations’ with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told CNN on Friday.

He said that relations with countries such as Russia require a balanced approach, "which would have been a much more fortunate approach," but the West ignores it.

"This [extending the deal by two months one day before it was due to expire] was possible because of our special relationship with President Putin," he said.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on May 17 that the grain deal had been extended by 60 days. Later, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Moscow confirmed the two-month extension of the deal. The move offers a chance to help ensure global food security, she added.